LEGO Star Wars Battles: Build Your Own Star Wars Army on This Mobile-Based Game

There's some great news for all you Star Wars fans out there as LEGO Star Wars Battles is coming to Android and iOS. Players will be able to enjoy the mobile strategy game where they get to collect, build, and fight different battles. The game "combines competitive combat, character collecting, and tower building with the classic charm and humour of LEGO." Players will be able to battle, in real-time, and play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Darth Vader and other popular characters from the franchise.

LEGO Star Wars Battles is expected to launch in 2020 and will be a joint effort by Warner Bros, LEGO Group and Lucasfilm. The game is expected to include various characters and creatures to collect and add to your army from all nine movies as well as with Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. You'll be able to build your deck with either the light side or dark side of the force.

“LEGO Star Wars Battles brings all of the action and light-hearted charm of LEGO games to an ever-growing, global audience of mobile players,” said Sean McEvoy, Vice President, Digital Games, The LEGO Group. “It’s easy to pick-up and play and offers fun, fast-paced LEGO gameplay for both new and experienced players.”

You can also build Lego Towers on the battlefield as you fight to defend and capture territory. Seems like you may now finally be able to answer the age-old question on whether Yoda would win in combat against Darth Vader!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.