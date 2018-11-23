Leica Adds Another Premium Camera to Its D-Lux Line

The Leica D-Lux 7 is no different when it comes to the company's signature vintage styling of high performing digital cameras. Though it's equipped with dials and wheels that resemble analog camera hardware, this compact camera is far from primitive, even if there's a very similar model already on the market.With this camera, Leica emphasizes the shooting versatility made possible by the Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 mm f/1.7-2.8 ASPH. zoom lens that's accompanied by a four-thirds sensor for optimized "photographic freedom for capturing unique moments in impressive picture quality." Whether you're capturing landscapes, shooting portraits, or even taking macro close-ups, the 17MP sensor (which is the same as in the Panasonic version) makes documenting the details of low-light subjects a breeze.When shooting, pictures are optimized with the automatic exposure mode, or you have the option to manually adjust the settings to get the exact shot you want. This is eased with the 2.8MP electronic viewfinder and 3-inch LCD touch display which puts a wide range of functions at the tips of your fingers.In fact, the new model includes several features that enable adjusting an image after the picture is already taken. For example, the focus point of an image can be changed after the picture is taken, and those with different focus points can be overlapped and merged via Focus Stack. Macro photographers can use this feature to increase image depth.Additionally, the model features 4K video recording with 30 frames per second (just like, you guessed it, the Panasonic model) and is the first of the D-Lux line that can be controlled by a phone via the Leica FOTOS application. This connection allows for the camera to be remote controlled by a smartphone, as well as allows for easy photo transfers.Though the specs of the D-Lux 7 make it essentially a replica of the Panasonic LX100 II, this model is designed with the timeless vintage flair the Leica brand is known for. The D-Lux 7, available now, retails for $1195, while Panasonic's LX100 II costs $999. In 2014, Panasonic and Leica extended their partnership on technological cooperation in terms of digital cameras for a period of five years through to September 2019.