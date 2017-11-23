English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leica Cameras Come to India With First Partner Store in New Delhi
Leica will now make its cameras available in India through partner retail stores.
Leica will now make its cameras available in India through partner retail stores. (Image: Leica)
German high-end cameras and optics brand Leica on Thursday opened its first partner store in the Capital. The brand plans to widen its reach and open more destination points starting with metropolitan cities. The company will initially bring its "S", "SL", "Q", "M", "V-Lux" and "D-Lux" series to India.
The line-up will be available at the Leica partner store in Connaught Place and will be in line with the global range and pricing, the company said. Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, Leica Camera AG operates branch offices in Australia, China, France, Italy, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and the US.
Apart from DSLRs, Leica also produces cameras for smartphones and other devices and is into sports optics. To recall, Huawei's P9 had a dual-lens camera setup by Leica embedded in it.
