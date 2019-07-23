Leica V-Lux 5 with 20-Megapixel 1-Inch Sensor Launched for Rs 98,000 in India
With a 20-megapixel, 1-inch sensor, the 9.1-146 mm lens of the 'V-Lux 5' delivers consistent images throughout the entire zoom range, whether shooting with macro, wide-angle, standard or telephoto settings.
The Leica V-Lux 5 (Image: Leica)
German luxury camera-maker Leica on Monday launched its new camera "V-Lux 5" with an OLED electronic viewfinder and a fully touchscreen rear panel for Rs 98,000 in India.
In combination with the camera's 20-megapixel, 1-inch sensor, the 9.1-146 mm lens of the "V-Lux 5" delivers consistent images throughout the entire zoom range, whether shooting with macro, wide-angle, standard or telephoto settings, the company said in a statement. With the maximum apertures of f/2.8 and f/4 for the respective extreme wide-angle and extreme telephoto settings, maximum sensitivity of ISO 12800 and an integrated optical image stabiliser, the camera is well-equipped for capturing still videos and pictures in low ambient light, even without a tripod.
The camera supports a burst rate of up to 12 frames per second (fps) along with an image resolution of 2.36-megapixel. In addition, Leica "V-Lux 5" is the first model of the V-Lux line that can be used with the Leica FOTOS app that uses Bluetooth to change settings and remotely control the camera from Android as well as iOS devices. The app supports transferring photos and exporting GPS positioning data from the smartphone to the camera. The camera can also be recharged on the go via a USB cable from devices including power banks. The Leica "V-Lux 5" would be available for purchase from mid-August in India.
