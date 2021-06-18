Leitz Phone 1 With 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched as Leica's First Smartphone

Leica is popularly known for its camera tech but the company is now entering the highly competitive smartphone market with Leitz Phone 1. Although the smartphone packs notable hardware such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and 6.6-inch OLED screen, the device, as expected, focuses on cameras. Its rear camera module comes in a circular design that adopts a black colour finish. Currently, Leitz Phone 1 is available to pre-book in Japan via the SoftBank website, and its India availability details remain unclear. Leica has previously worked with Huawei to bring advanced camera tech to smartphones.

In terms of specifications, the Leitz Phone 1 sports a 6.6-inch UXGA + (2,730×1,260 pixels) OLED curved display with 240Hz refresh rate and hole-punch cutout for the single selfie camera. It is 9.5mm in thickness and weighs 212 grams. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The Leica Leitz Phone 1 runs on Android 11 and supports 5G connectivity. Coming to its selling point, there’s a 1-inch 20-megapixel CMOS camera sensor with -element Leica Summicron lens. The company notes that users can use the special ‘Leitz Looks’ mode to produce rich levels of blacks and whites in line with Leica’s legendary monochrome standards. Users can also cover the rear camera with a Lens cap (sold separately), kind of like a DSLR camera. At the front, there’s a 12.6-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features include ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.2, VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Face Unlock. The Leitz Phone 1 carries a 5,000mAh battery that charges via the USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone carries a price tag of JPY 187,920, which is roughly 1,25,800 and comes in silver colour finish.

