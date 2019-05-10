English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lenovo Ego Digital Smartwatch Launched; Offers Heart Rate Monitor, Fitness Tracking And More
Priced at Rs 1,999 the fitness Lenovo Ego Digital Smartwatch is available from Flipkart and Croma retail stores.
Lenovo has introduced a new wearable for the Indian market, which looks more like a digital watch. The new Lenovo Ego a fitness tracker which offers features like heart-rate tracking, step tracking, sleep monitoring, and activity tracking. Priced at Rs 1,999 the fitness watch is available from Flipkart and Croma retail stores. There is also an additional cashback worth 5 percent on Flipkart if the purchase is done using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.
The Lenovo Ego features a 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display and there is also a dedicated button to illuminate the display. It weighs 42 grams and comes with a durable rubber strap. Compatible with Android and iOS the watch comes with a dedicated Lenovo Life app.
The company claims that it can last about 20 days on a single charge and is also water resistant up to a depth of 50 metres. Apart from tracking fitness, the watch can also show notifications for calls, messages, emails, and social media and other apps. It also offers a remote camera feature which can be used to click a picture from the connected phone's camera with a single tap on the watch.
Fitness features include a heart rate sensor which can do all-day heart rate tracking to provide accurate heart rate data in real time during activities. There is also step tracking along with the ability to set a workout and sleep schedule. It can also track your sleep pattern, along with swim tracking where users can record laps and swim stroke details.
