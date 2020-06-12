Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Budget Notebook Launched in India: Here Are All the Details

Lenovo has launched a new budget-gaming laptop, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i. Introduced alongside the IdeaPad Slim 3 series, the new gaming notebook comes with the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core H-series CPUs and also equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Furthermore, Lenovo is also offering one month of Microsoft Xbox game pass which gives users free access to more than 100 gaming titles.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Specifications

The 15.6-inch Lenovo IdeaPad sports a Full HD Anti-glare IPS display along with narrow bezels around the corners. The display will be offered with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop offers up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and dual-storage option of up to 1TB PCIe SSD and 2TB SATA HDD. Besides, the device comes with Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 performance mode switching that will enable users to get rid of slow game loads, screen stuttering and blistering keyboards. With Q-Control, users will also be able to adjust the fan speed from quiet to balance or to performance for a better thermal experience.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i is also equipped with a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter that closes the camera when not in use. The laptop can be charged from 0 to 80% in just an hour and has a claimed battery life up to 7 hours, thanks to its Rapid Charging Technology. For ports, the device 3i has two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C 3.1 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, along with an RJ45 Ethernet port, and 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The device features a blue backlit keyboard with a one-piece trackpad, along with large arrow and dedicated media keys. Additionally, the IdeaPad Gaming 3i comprises of two 1.5W speaker setup with Dolby Audio support and is available in Onyx Black colour option only.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Price and Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop starts at Rs 68,990 and is available on the Lenovo website, Lenovo exclusive stores and Flipkart.

