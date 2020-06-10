Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Notebook Range Launched, Prices Start at Rs 26,990

Lenovo has unveiled a new thin and light laptop ramge for the Indian market, which according to the company will offer extra security to buyers. The new Ideapad Slim 3 is packed with the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processors coupled with up to 12GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 256GB SSD, and 1TB HDD storage.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is being offered in 14-inch and 15-inch screen size variants. As far as the specifications are concerned, the laptop is packed with hybrid storage with SDD and HDD options, and among prominent features, it has Wi-Fi 6.0, two USB 3.1 ports for faster data transfer, an optional fingerprint sensor, Cortana and Dolby Audio support. Interestingly, just like the ThinkBook range, the IdeaPad Slim 3 will have Lenovo's signature webcam privacy shutter feature. The laptop also promises up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Lenovo IdeaPad Price and Availability

The IdeaPad Slim 3 has a starting price of Rs 26,990, although it is expected that the price will increase for the highest-end variant. The laptop is currently available in two colour options, namely, Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue, while, Lenovo is planning to a third colour option of Cherry Red soon. The device is available on Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores as well.