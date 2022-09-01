Lenovo Introduces New ThinkPad X1 Foldable Laptop, Glasses T1 Smart Glasses: All Details

Lenovo has unveiled its new set of products at the IFA 2022, and the lineup includes a lot of variety. Lenovo has upgraded its ThinkPad X1 foldable laptop and also debuts its T1 smart glasses in front of the world this week. The new ThinkPad foldable is powered by the latest Intel chipset, has a bigger display and a full-size backlit keyboard.

As for the T1 smart glasses, it looks like any other glass but when you connect it to a PC or a smartphone, it acts as a second screen for these devices. ‘

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold And Lenovo Glasses T1 Smart Glass: Specifications

The next-gen ThinkPad X1 Fold has a 16.3-inch OLED display which the company says can be used in both landscape and portrait angles. You can fold the screen to get another form factor out of the device. It supports Dolby Vision and 600 nits of brightness, which is good. Like we said, it is powered by 12th Intel Core processors, with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

Lenovo is also giving a full-size backlit keyboard, with a haptic trackpad. You can attach the keyboard to the lower

part of the Fold X1 and use it in a conventional style. The other ThinkPad focus adopted by the brand shows up in the form of MIL-STD-810H which is a durability standard. It has three USB ports, Dolby-powered speakers, dual microphones and supports Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity.

Coming to the Glasses T1, Lenovo says you can connect the device across different platforms, be it Windows, Android or even iOS. The Glasses T1 becomes your secondary screen for viewing apps, content and much more.

It features a micro-LED 60Hz display that offers Full HD resolution, and has high-fidelity speakers. The company is even giving you the option to insert prescribed lenses, and the space inside allows you that.

Lenovo has developed a Ready For platform to support the Glasses T1 with Motorola. It’ll be coming to China this year, and other markets should get it in 2023.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here