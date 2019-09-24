Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Lenovo K10 Plus Featuring Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India

The Lenovo K10 Plus, powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor, will go on sale on Flipkart from September 30 onwards as part of their Big Billion Days sale.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 24, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lenovo K10 Plus Featuring Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India
Lenovo K10 Plus (Image: Flipkart)
Loading...

Intensifying competition in the budget smartphone category, Lenovo has launched yet another device, the Lenovo K10 Plus, in India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will be sold on e-commerce portal Flipkart from 30 September as a part of the retailer’s Big Billion Days sale. Lenovo K10 Plus would be available with just one storage configuration of 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

The company has already revealed the smartphone’s specifications which are also mentioned on the product’s dedicated Flipkart page. The handset features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 632 SoC featuring an octa-core CPU. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11.

The Lenovo K10 Plus sports a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The front camera is reportedly backed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features that can enhance selfies using a beauty algorithm. The connectivity options on the Lenovo K10 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, micro USB, and 3.5mm audio socket. It features a fingerprint sensor on the back along with accelerometer and proximity sensors.

The phone also comes with support for microSD card for expandable storage. Lenovo K10 Plus comes with a massive 4,050mAh battery that supports 10W quick charging. The phone will be available in two colour options, Black and Sprite.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram