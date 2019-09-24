Lenovo K10 Plus Featuring Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India

Intensifying competition in the budget smartphone category, Lenovo has launched yet another device, the Lenovo K10 Plus, in India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will be sold on e-commerce portal Flipkart from 30 September as a part of the retailer’s Big Billion Days sale. Lenovo K10 Plus would be available with just one storage configuration of 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.

The company has already revealed the smartphone’s specifications which are also mentioned on the product’s dedicated Flipkart page. The handset features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 632 SoC featuring an octa-core CPU. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11.

The Lenovo K10 Plus sports a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The front camera is reportedly backed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features that can enhance selfies using a beauty algorithm. The connectivity options on the Lenovo K10 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, micro USB, and 3.5mm audio socket. It features a fingerprint sensor on the back along with accelerometer and proximity sensors.

The phone also comes with support for microSD card for expandable storage. Lenovo K10 Plus comes with a massive 4,050mAh battery that supports 10W quick charging. The phone will be available in two colour options, Black and Sprite.

