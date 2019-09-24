Lenovo K10 Plus Featuring Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 632 SoC Launched in India
The Lenovo K10 Plus, powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor, will go on sale on Flipkart from September 30 onwards as part of their Big Billion Days sale.
Lenovo K10 Plus (Image: Flipkart)
Intensifying competition in the budget smartphone category, Lenovo has launched yet another device, the Lenovo K10 Plus, in India. Priced at Rs 10,999, the smartphone will be sold on e-commerce portal Flipkart from 30 September as a part of the retailer’s Big Billion Days sale. Lenovo K10 Plus would be available with just one storage configuration of 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage.
The company has already revealed the smartphone’s specifications which are also mentioned on the product’s dedicated Flipkart page. The handset features a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display panel with an FHD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 632 SoC featuring an octa-core CPU. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 9 Pie-based ZUI 11.
The Lenovo K10 Plus sports a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 13-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel camera with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The front camera is reportedly backed by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features that can enhance selfies using a beauty algorithm. The connectivity options on the Lenovo K10 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, FM Radio, micro USB, and 3.5mm audio socket. It features a fingerprint sensor on the back along with accelerometer and proximity sensors.
The phone also comes with support for microSD card for expandable storage. Lenovo K10 Plus comes with a massive 4,050mAh battery that supports 10W quick charging. The phone will be available in two colour options, Black and Sprite.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour
- KTM 790 Duke With 105 HP Output Launched In India, Priced at Rs 8.64 Lakh
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers: The NBA Game That May Bring Donald Trump to India Next Month