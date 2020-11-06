Lenovo K12 Note With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Availability and More

Lenovo has introduced a new budget smartphone, the Lenovo K12 Note that comes with Snapdragon 662 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is offered in a single storage variant of 4GB + 128GB, and it is available to purchase in Saudi Arabia for SAR 599 (approx Rs 11,900) Additionally, the Lenovo K12 Note comes in Forest Green and Sapphire Blue colour options. The company is yet to share more details over its global availability.

In terms of specifications, the Lenovo K12 Note sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, the smartphone packs the octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by the Adreno 610GPU. As mentioned, it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The triple rear cameras on the Lenovo K12 Note are housed inside a square module. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera with f/2.4 aperture. The camera app offers features such as AR Stickers, Active Photos, Cinemagraph, Manual Mode, Portrait Mode, Spot Colour, Panorama, Live Filter, RAW Photo Output, Watermark, Burst Shot, and more. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel camera housed inside the waterdrop notch. The front camera can record full-HD videos at 30fps.

Other features on the smartphone include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Lenovo K12 Note packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The battery is said to last for an entire day with "normal usage." The phone is available to purchase via the Axiom Telecom website.