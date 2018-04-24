English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lenovo Launches HX03F Spectra, HX03 Cardio Fitness Bands Exclusively on Flipkart
HX03F Spectra and HX03 cardio are priced at Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,999 respectively and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting April 24 for HX03 Cardio and May 3 for HX03F Spectra.
Lenovo Launches HX03F Spectra, HX03 Cardio Fitness Bands Exclusively on Flipkart (image: Lenovo)
Lenovo today announced two new smart bands – HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra in India. Both these have heart rates sensor, are water-resistant and come with OLED Monochrome and TFT-LCD colour screens, respectively that shows activity, time, date, heart rate and more. HX03F Spectra and HX03 cardio are priced at Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,999 respectively and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting April 24 for HX03 Cardio and May 3 for HX03F Spectra. These smart bands can automatically check ones’ heart rate every 15 minutes with 24- hours real-time heart rate monitoring. These fitness bracelets can evaluate minute details of once heart BPM without interrupting the workout, the company said in a statement.
Also Read: Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
Commenting on the launch, Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem said, “At Lenovo, our focus has always been to use advanced technologies and offer smart devices that meet our customer demands. Lenovo HX03 Cardio & HX03F Spectra smart band are yet another effort in fitness genre. India market which is approximately 2 million units in 2017, is expected to reach 3 million units in 2018. We target to acquire 20% market share within 2018. It combines modern innovation and technology with Lenovo’s trusted legacy of rendering smart devices. We have great expectation from the Indian market where the share of wearable devices is projected to gain significantly in the coming years.”
Also Read: Huawei Launches Its Triple-Camera Flagship P20 Pro in India Alongside P20 Lite: Price, Specifications And More
Adarsh K Menon, VP and Head – Electronics and Private Labels at Flipkart, said, “The launch of the new range of Lenovo wearables will bolster the category, leading to more adoption through quality products at affordable prices. The category has seen tremendous growth thus far, growing at 70% quarter on quarter, and we see this continuing with the introduction of these wearables - a key addition to the innovative portfolio that Flipkart is building. We are excited to be the exclusive partner for the new range of Lenovo wearables and are certain that these wearables would be positively received by consumers. We look forward to building this partnership and expanding the portfolio while focusing on driving our efforts to provide our customers with a fulfilling shopping experience.”
Lenovo HX03F Spectra Specifications:
- Colour Display
- Dynamic Heart rate monitor
- IP68 Waterproof grade
- Activity Tracker
- Multi-master Interface Switching
- Colour: Black
- Price: Rs 2,299
Lenovo HX03 Cardio Key Specifications:
- 0.87 inch OLED Display
- 80mAh Li-polymer Battery
- Intelligent alarm clock
- Incoming call, Information reminder
- Detachable Direct USB Main Body
-Colour: Black
- Price: Rs 1,999
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
Also Read: Huawei P20 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S9+ vs Apple iPhone 8 Plus [Specs Comparison]
Commenting on the launch, Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem said, “At Lenovo, our focus has always been to use advanced technologies and offer smart devices that meet our customer demands. Lenovo HX03 Cardio & HX03F Spectra smart band are yet another effort in fitness genre. India market which is approximately 2 million units in 2017, is expected to reach 3 million units in 2018. We target to acquire 20% market share within 2018. It combines modern innovation and technology with Lenovo’s trusted legacy of rendering smart devices. We have great expectation from the Indian market where the share of wearable devices is projected to gain significantly in the coming years.”
Also Read: Huawei Launches Its Triple-Camera Flagship P20 Pro in India Alongside P20 Lite: Price, Specifications And More
Adarsh K Menon, VP and Head – Electronics and Private Labels at Flipkart, said, “The launch of the new range of Lenovo wearables will bolster the category, leading to more adoption through quality products at affordable prices. The category has seen tremendous growth thus far, growing at 70% quarter on quarter, and we see this continuing with the introduction of these wearables - a key addition to the innovative portfolio that Flipkart is building. We are excited to be the exclusive partner for the new range of Lenovo wearables and are certain that these wearables would be positively received by consumers. We look forward to building this partnership and expanding the portfolio while focusing on driving our efforts to provide our customers with a fulfilling shopping experience.”
Lenovo HX03F Spectra Specifications:
- Colour Display
- Dynamic Heart rate monitor
- IP68 Waterproof grade
- Activity Tracker
- Multi-master Interface Switching
- Colour: Black
- Price: Rs 2,299
Lenovo HX03 Cardio Key Specifications:
- 0.87 inch OLED Display
- 80mAh Li-polymer Battery
- Intelligent alarm clock
- Incoming call, Information reminder
- Detachable Direct USB Main Body
-Colour: Black
- Price: Rs 1,999
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | EP36 | Ford Freestyle, Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 & More
Also Watch
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju Teaser Trailer Released, Ranbir Kapoor IS Sanjay Dutt In Upcoming Biopic; Check It Out
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke