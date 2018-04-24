Lenovo Launches HX03F Spectra, HX03 Cardio Fitness Bands Exclusively on Flipkart

Lenovo today announced two new smart bands – HX03 Cardio and HX03F Spectra in India. Both these have heart rates sensor, are water-resistant and come with OLED Monochrome and TFT-LCD colour screens, respectively that shows activity, time, date, heart rate and more. HX03F Spectra and HX03 cardio are priced at Rs 2,299 and Rs 1,999 respectively and will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting April 24 for HX03 Cardio and May 3 for HX03F Spectra. These smart bands can automatically check ones’ heart rate every 15 minutes with 24- hours real-time heart rate monitoring. These fitness bracelets can evaluate minute details of once heart BPM without interrupting the workout, the company said in a statement.Commenting on the launch, Sebastian Peng, Head of Lenovo MBG Ecosystem said, “At Lenovo, our focus has always been to use advanced technologies and offer smart devices that meet our customer demands. Lenovo HX03 Cardio & HX03F Spectra smart band are yet another effort in fitness genre. India market which is approximately 2 million units in 2017, is expected to reach 3 million units in 2018. We target to acquire 20% market share within 2018. It combines modern innovation and technology with Lenovo’s trusted legacy of rendering smart devices. We have great expectation from the Indian market where the share of wearable devices is projected to gain significantly in the coming years.”Adarsh K Menon, VP and Head – Electronics and Private Labels at Flipkart, said, “The launch of the new range of Lenovo wearables will bolster the category, leading to more adoption through quality products at affordable prices. The category has seen tremendous growth thus far, growing at 70% quarter on quarter, and we see this continuing with the introduction of these wearables - a key addition to the innovative portfolio that Flipkart is building. We are excited to be the exclusive partner for the new range of Lenovo wearables and are certain that these wearables would be positively received by consumers. We look forward to building this partnership and expanding the portfolio while focusing on driving our efforts to provide our customers with a fulfilling shopping experience.”- Colour Display- Dynamic Heart rate monitor- IP68 Waterproof grade- Activity Tracker- Multi-master Interface Switching- Colour: Black- Price: Rs 2,299- 0.87 inch OLED Display- 80mAh Li-polymer Battery- Intelligent alarm clock- Incoming call, Information reminder- Detachable Direct USB Main Body-Colour: Black- Price: Rs 1,999