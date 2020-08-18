Lenovo Launches New Legion Gaming Laptops in India With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors

Lenovo has announced the launch of its three new gaming laptops - Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i in India. The next-generation Legion 7i, equipped with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, starts at Rs 1,99,990, while the Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i start at Rs 1,34,990 and Rs 79,990 respectively. The Legion 7i and Legion 5i laptops will be available across online and offline retail channels starting this week, the Legion 5Pi will be sold across all platforms later in August.

The Lenovo Legion 7i packs a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display with an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync, 100-percent coverage of Adobe sRGB color gamut, Dolby Vision, and 500-nits of brightness. The Legion 7i also features the Legion TrueStrike keyboard that is said to offer 1.9x faster input speed along with a superior layout. Built for gaming, the keyboard also offers dedicated media keys, a full-sized number pad, a one-piece trackpad with a high abrasion aluminum stamping.

As far as the performance is concerned, along with the 10th-Gen Intel Core processor options, the laptop can be configured with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card, 32GB of DDR4 2933Mhz RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD internal storage. According to Lenovo, the laptop also comes with the Legion ColdFront 2.0 technology that allows better airflow and lower system temperatures during high-gaming performances. The Legion 7i is also equipped with a Dual Burn feature that will provide users with more frames per second without risking thermal inhibition.

The Lenovo Legion also features an 80Whr battery that is said to last up to 8-hours and charges the laptop from 0 to 50 percent in under half an hour with the Rapid Charge Pro feature. For improved battery life, the laptop packs Hybrid Mode and Advanced Optimus Technology as well.

The Lenovo Legion 5Pi comes with a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1920 x 1080) resolution display with 144Hz of refresh rate and 100-percent coverage of sRGB. The laptop packs the Legion TrueStrike keyboard, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and is powered by up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series mobile processors. On the other hand, the Legion 5i also features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and 100-percent sRGB colour accuracy as well. Under the hood, the Legion 5i is powered by up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 H-series mobile processors and also gets TrueStrike keyboard, Legion ColdFront 2.0 technology, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 1650Ti graphics. On the audio front, both the laptops get Dolby Atmos with Harman Kardon speakers.