Lenovo Launches New ThinkBook Laptop With An 8-Inch Second Screen In India: Price, Features

Lenovo has launched its year-old ThinkBook laptop with a secondary display in India. The model first came out at CES 2022 and now the company is bringing it here. Laptops with secondary screens are becoming more common and Lenovo is the latest brand to lap it up. Asus has been a pioneer in this space but having Lenovo means the technology is getting closer to being a mainstream feature.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is the model to feature an 8-inch display, powered by 12th gen Intel processor and features a high refresh rate screen. Premium laptops are becoming powerful and versatile and that’s what Lenovo is looking to offer here.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 India Price

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 laptop price in India starts at Rs 1,94,990 and you have other variants that will cost more.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 Specifications

Lenovo is offering a 17.3-inch 3K resolution display that gets a 120Hz refresh rate screen with Dolby Vision and 400 nits of brightness. You can also use touch input stylus which makes it versatile. The secondary screen is 8-inches and supports HD+ resolution with 60Hz refresh rate and touch input. This display can either become a mirroring unit for content, or sync your phone to the laptop via compatible apps.

Lenovo is providing dual 2W Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos. You have a FHD webcam and the keyboards offer backlit. The ThinkBook Plus is powered by a 12th gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Intel Xe graphics.

You get it with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. You can upgrade to 32GB and 2TB from the company. The laptop has a slew of standard connectivity ports, including USB C ports. The built-in battery can be charged at 100W which is impressive. The laptop gets the Windows 11 Pro version which has been tailormade for devices like these.

Read all the Latest Tech News here