Lenovo Launches New Yoga, Legion And IdeaPad Gaming Laptops in India: Prices, Features And More

PC-maker Lenovo has launched its latest generation of Yoga laptops, alongside the new Legion and IdeaPad gaming laptops. The Lenovo Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion Slim 7i, and the IdeaPad Gaming 3i have been launched in India alongside the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i. The new laptops come with 12th generation Intel Core processors, and are available for purchase starting today.

Lenovo Yoga, Legion And IdeaPad Gaming Prices

The Lenovo Yoga 9i has been launched in India at a price of Rs 1,69,990 onwards, the Lenovo Yoga Sim 7i is priced at Rs 1,06,990, and the Yoga 7i has been launched at Rs 1,14,990 onwards in the country. The Lenovo Legion 5i is priced at Rs 1,44,990 onwards in the country, Legion 5i Pro is priced at Rs 1,64,990, and the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is priced at Rs 1,50,990 onwards in India. Further, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i has been launched at a price of Rs 84,990.

The new laptops from Lenovo will be available for purchase starting today, and users can pre-order the laptops on Lenovo’s official website and Lenovo exclusive stores. Users will also be able to purchase the Lenovo laptops across all online and offline channel partners including Amazon India and will also be up for sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale that starts July 23.

Lenovo Yoga, Legion And IdeaPad Gaming Features And Specs

The Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga Slim 7i Pro and the Yoga 7i come with a “Jewel-toned” design, along with an “arc-shaped design to provide comfort during longterm use and movement.” The laptops are powered by Intel’s 12th generation Core processors and third-generation EVO certification.

The Legion series, on the other hand, come with independent graphics and direct connect technology. The new laptops also come with 12th-gen Intel Core processors. The Legion laptops offer an AI 2.0 engine that recognises the game and optimises performance according to each game.

With the gaming laptops, users can enjoy 3 months of free Xbox Game Pass that will give access to over 100 PC games. The Xbox game pass app comes pre-loaded on all Lenovo laptops.

