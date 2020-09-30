Lenovo Launches Seven New ThinkBook, ThinkPad Laptops; India Availability Unknown

Lenovo has expanded its range of ThinkBook laptops by launching a slew of new ThinkBook computers including the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2, Thinkbook 14 Gen 2, ThinkBook 13s Gen 2, Thinkbook 15p, and ThinkBook 14s Yoga. Apart from these, the company has brought two new offerings in the ThinkPad range, the ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 and the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2. Among these, the ThinkBook 15 Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 2, and ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 are available in both Intel and AMD processor options. It is not known when the new Range of Lenovo ThinkBook and ThinkPad devices will make it to India.

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 with the Intel 11th generation processor start at a price of $569 (Rs. 41,950 by direct conversion), while the AMD version of the two start at a price of $549 (Rs. 40,475 by direct conversion). The Intel-powered Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 costs $829 (Rs. 61,110 by direct conversion) onwards, and the ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 with an AMD processor will start at a price of $729 (Rs. 53,750 by direct conversion). The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga will be available at a starting price of $879 (Rs. 64,780 by direct conversion), while the Lenovo ThinkBook 15p will be available starting at $939 (Rs. 69,200 by direct conversion). The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 will start at $699 (Rs. 51,520 by direct conversion).

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2, ThinkBook 14 Gen 2, and the ThinkBook 13 Gen 2 will be made available in October, along with the ThinkBook 15p. The ThinkBook 14s Yoga, ThinkPad E14 Gen 2, and the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2, on the other hand will go on sale from November.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 comes with a 15.6-inch display that offers up to full-HD resolution and optional touch support. The laptop comes with two processor options - 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor or AMD Ryzen 4000 series, coupled with up to 40GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The laptop also comes with an option of having integrated wireless earbuds along with it. The earbuds are stored in a built-in Versa Bay dock on the side of the laptop.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 also comes with the option of choosing between the 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor or the AMD Ryzen 4000 series. The laptop comes with up to 40GB of TAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

It also comes with features like a spill resistant backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, and Dolby audio.

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2

The Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 has a 13.3- inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution and optional touch support. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.

Lenovo ThinkBook 15p

The Lenovo ThinkBook 15p comes with a 15.6-inch display with an ultra-HD display. It is powered by up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The Lenovo ThinkBook 15p includes 2W stereo speakers along with Dolby Audio.

Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga

The Lenovo 14s is a convertible laptop that doubles up as a tablet. The laptop comes with Windows Ink support and corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to 40GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The laptop uses its 360 degree hinge to turn into a tablet.

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen2, ThinkPad E15 Gen 2

The new Lenovo ThinkPad devices come with up to 11th generation Intel Core i7 processors, paired with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. The Lenovo ThinkPad E1 Gen 2 has a 14-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display, and the ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 has a 15.6-inch IPS display.