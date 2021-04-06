tech

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Gaming Phone to Launch on April 8: Dual Cooling Fans, Snapdragon 888 Expected
1-MIN READ

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro Gaming Phone to Launch on April 8: Dual Cooling Fans, Snapdragon 888 Expected

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launch announcement.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro launch announcement.

Recently, Lenovo Legion 2 Pro was found on a benchmark listing with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Highlights

In March, we saw many gaming smartphone launches like the Nubia Red Magic 6, the Asus ROG Phone 5, and more. Now, the Lenovo Legion 2 gaming smartphone is set to be launched this month, on April 8, the company confirmed earlier this week. Lenovo announced the Legion 2 gaming smartphone launch via a post on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo. The company said that the Lenovo Legion 2 will be a “hero that comes out to solve problems that other’s can’t." The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is said to come with a dual-turbo cooling system and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. While there hasn’t been much information from Lenovo on the upcoming Legion 2 Pro smartphone, it has been reported to come with a 6.92-inch display with a 144Hz display. The smartphone is also said to come with a side-mouted pop-up selfie camera, and more features.

Recently, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro was found on a benchmark listing with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is reported to pack a 5,000mAh battery that has been rumoured to come with either 90W or 110W fast charging - no confirmation from Lenovo. The smartphone will also feature two USB type-C ports and will have a 6.92-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. A Geekbench listing revealed that the Lenovo Legion Pro 2 will run on Android 11 out of the box. Lenovo is expected to announce more details about the Legion 2 Pro in the days leading up to the launch of the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro.

first published:April 06, 2021, 11:23 IST