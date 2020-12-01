Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop Launched With AMD Ryzen 4600H Processor: Check Prices and Specifications

Lenovo has launched its new Legion 5 gaming laptop in India. The Lenovo Legion 5 has been priced at Rs 75,990 onwards and is powered by a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor with 4GB of DDR6 RAM and up to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics card. The laptop also has a 120Hz display and is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Lenovo Legion 5 has a Harman Kardon speaker system and comes with Dolby Atmos integration.

The Lenovo Legion 5 has been launched in just one Phantom Black colour option and can be purchased from Lenovo.com initially. Customers can also buy the Lenovo Legion 5 from offline retailers. The company has said that it will soon offer the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop across other online partner platforms and retail stores. The Lenovo Legion 5 comes with Windows 10 pre-loaded and features a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by a 3.00GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor (Max Boost of up to 4.00GHz) paired with 4GB of DDR6 RAM. Buyers can opt for up to an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics card. There is 256GB of SSD storage and 1TB of HDD storage.

Among other features there is a Hybrid Mode that extends the battery life on the Lenovo Legion 5. Further, the Lenovo Legion 5 is equipped with the Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlit keys and has Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 for thermal efficiency. Further, there is Rapid Charge Pro fast charging and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the power consumption and fan speed.