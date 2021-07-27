Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Launched In India With AMD CPU: Price, Specifications & More

Lenovo has launched its latest gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro in India. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro was launched globally in January and offers a high refresh rate display. The laptop is powered by AMDs Ryzen 5000 series processors and comes with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. Alongside the Legion Pro 5, Lenovo has also announced the Legion Ultimate Support which is the company’s dedicated support offering for gamers. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro starts at Rs 1,39,990 in India for the 16GB RAM variant and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and Rs 1,59,990 for the 32GB RAM model with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. The laptop has been made available for pre-orders on Amazon and Lenovo India website. It has been launched in a Storm Grey colour option in India.

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro features a 16-inch IPS display with 165Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display also comes with 100 percent sRGB coverage, Dolby Vision, HDR400 certification, and more features. Under the hood, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is powered by AMDs Ryzen 7 5800H processor with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 VRAM and TGP of 140W. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe SSD storage that can be configured up to 2TB.

The Lenovo Legion 5 pro comes with a 80Whr battery with rapid charge feature that can charge the laptop up to 50 percent in just 30 miutes. The keyboard also has four-zone RGB lighting. In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, four USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, HDMI port, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

