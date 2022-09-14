Lenovo Legion 5i Review: Gaming Performance That You Crave For

Lenovo recently launched its Legion 5i series of gaming laptops in India at a starting price of Rs 1,44,990. The new Legion gaming laptops come with 12th-gen Intel Core processors along with independent graphics and direct connect technology. Another interesting aspect of the new Legion 5i series of laptops is that there’s a new AI engine that identifies games and delivers performance as required depending on the gameplay.

The Lenovo Legion 5i is positioned as a device for gamers who are looking at upgrading from an affordable gaming laptop to something serious. The Legion 5i offers customisations and gamers can upgrade display, SSD, RAM and even bump up to 12th-gen Intel Core i7 if they want while buying the device. After using the Lenovo Legion 5i for a couple of weeks, here’s the review.

Soon after you unbox the Lenovo Legion 5i, you will appreciate the sturdy build quality and compact design of the gaming laptop. Of course, it’s not the lightest, but a weight of around 2.4 kgs is still manageable, considering gaming laptops. Lenovo has done a decent job in designing the laptop as well. There’s the new Legion branding on the side and this gaming laptop doesn’t look too bulky. Also, it will not attract unwanted attention with LED lights, like most gaming laptops. This means you can carry this laptop in offices to get serious work done.

Lenovo claims that they have redesigned the chassis entirely and the cover is made of anodized aluminium. The good part is that Lenovo has positioned most of the ports at the rear end of the laptop, which makes it easier to access the ports and doesn’t create any hindrance while gaming.

As far as the display is concerned, Lenovo offers two options– 15.6-inch WQHD 165hz display and 15.6-inch Full HD 165Hz. Buyers can choose either and the difference is just Rs 500. The good part is that it’s an anti-glare display making it easier to work on it under bright lighting conditions. With a panel response time of around 3ms and Gsync support, Lenovo offers Dolby vision and claims 100% sRGB colour accuracy. The display quality of this laptop leaves no room for complaints.

Lenovo gives users the options to choose between 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12500H and Core i7-12700H processors. Based on the Intel 7 process, new 12th Gen Intel Core H series processors offer up to 5GHz frequencies, 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores) and 20 threads.

There’s the option to choose among three graphics cards– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6, RTX 3070 8GB GDDR6 and RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6X. The base variant comes with RTX 3060.

Lenovo has included the Legion AI Engine that identifies when a game launches and optimises the system’s performance to provide the highest frames-per-second (FPS). This laptop can automatically detect the top AAA game titles and issue a custom-tuned profile offering 5-16% better FPS, claims Lenovo.

As far as cooling is concerned, Lenovo claims to offer better cooling while reducing noise. There are two 12V fans with% thinner fan blades to pull the cooler air from the air intake from the bottom and through the keyboard deck into the system, and push hot air out of the system in four directions. The fan speed is increased to 4600rpm while the thinner fan blades are said to keep the noise down.

On the audio front, the laptop comes with Nahimic 3D audio and there’s a new feature called Easy Surround. It uses the laptop’s speakers with any external Bluetooth speaker to create an immersive audio experience. Also, there’s options to customise audio as well. Additionally, Nahimic comes with a wide array of customizations to further augment audio features.

There’s an improved Full HD webcam along with the Legion TrueStrike keyboard offering better key travel and features like anti-ghosting, a full-size number pad, and optional four zones of RGB backlighting. The keys are also coated with an anti-abrasion finish to improve longevity.

The Legion 5i comes with an 80 watt-hour battery along with Super Rapid Charge technology that claims to charge the battery from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes. The battery can be expected to last close to 3.5 hours.

Talking about connectivity, there’s two USB 3.2 Gen 1, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Always On), two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, one Thunderbolt 4 / USB4 40Gbps, HDMI, Ethernet (RJ-45), Headphone / microphone combo jack.

Lenovo Legion 5i Verdict

With wide-range of customisation options, the Lenovo Legion 5i can cater well to the demands of gamers and content creators. This is a reliable machine with the right balance of hardware specifications and software features. The build quality and design will easily impress you while the battery life feels like an improvement. Overall, if you are looking for a robust gaming device that can double down as a workhorse as well then the Lenovo Legion 5i is a preferred choice.

