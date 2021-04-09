Lenovo Legion Duel 2 Is an Oddly-Designed Gaming Phone That Looks Like a Handheld Console

Computer manufacturer Lenovo has announced its latest gaming phone - the Lenovo Legion Duel 2. The Lenovo Legion Duel 2 comes with a design that is optimised to be used in landscape and packs some very powerful hardware. The smartphone comes with an unusual design, with the camera bump and other peripherals moved to the center of the device. The Lenovo Legion Duel 2 comes with two charging ports and has eight triggers that include four ultrasonic shoulder keys, two rear and two in-display touchpoints. There are also two fans on the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 and the smartphone comes with a display that has a 720Hz touch response rate. If that’s not all, the front camera on the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 pop-out from the side bezel of the smartphone, not from the top bezel, like a conventional pop-up selfie camera. The placement of the camera bump and other peripherals like RGB light and an exposed fan is to leave two huge portions of the back panel to users to clasp at while gaming with the Lenovo Legion Duel 2. Let’s take a look as to what the smartphone offers.

Prices of the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 start from EUR 799 (roughly Rs 70,900) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The display on the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 is being talked about a lot. It has a 6.92-inch full HD+ AMOLED Display which has a 144Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch response rate with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display on the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 also supports HDR10+. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 18GB RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There are 12GB RAM and 16GB RAM option also available with 256GB of internal storage. There are twin fans packed inside the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 that help in keeping things cool inside the smartphone.

Lenovo says that the design of the Legion Phone Duel 2 is to match a gamer’s natural grip when held horizontally. The 5,500mAh battery is also split into two 2,750mAh cells and placed on either side of the middle-placed camera bump. Lenovo has also placed the Legion Duel 2’s processor also in the middle, so that the gamers’ fingers don’t feel the heat during long gaming sessions. The dual-batteries come with 90W fast charging and two USB type-C ports. Plugging in the phone in both type-C ports enables 90W charging. With a single charger plugged in, the Lenovo Legion Duel 2 maxes out at 50W fast charging.

