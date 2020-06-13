Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone Likely to Launch in July

Chinese tech giant Lenovo is reportedly planning to launch its first dedicated gaming smartphone under its Legion brand in July. The company recently shared a teaser on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo where it revealed that the gaming smartphone is expected to arrive in China next month. However, apart from the Legion logo, no other details have been revealed yet.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone Specifications (Rumoured)

As per previous reports, the Lenovo Legion Gaming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 90W fast charging support, a large 5000mAh battery, and a "disruptive" cooling technology. The 5G-powered smartphone is expected to feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels coupled with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate. In the camera department, there will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while upfront, the device will sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is also likely to use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 storage standards. Among other features, the Legion gaming smartphone might be packed with an X-axis linear motor for haptics, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and dual stereo speakers as well.

Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone Launch Date (Rumoured)

Apart from teasing the device on Weibo, Lenovo has neither dropped any hint as to when the gaming smartphone will finally see the light of the day nor it has said anything about the price and availability. Therefore, one has to wait and watch for the next few weeks until Lenovo provides more details on the launch of its first ever gaming smartphone.