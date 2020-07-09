Lenovo Legion Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Launching on July 22

We recently saw ASUS announcing the launch date for its upcoming ROG Phone 3 gaming smartphone. Now we have Lenovo also confirming that it will launch its first gaming handset on the same day, that is July 22 at 5PM IST. Unlike ASUS however, Lenovo is only expected to launch the Legion-branded gaming smartphone in China and there is no information if the company will bring the phone to India.

There has been a lot of chatter around Lenovo's new gaming smartphone since last year. We also saw an alleged leaked image of the handset featuring front horizontal pop-up cameras aimed at game streaming, which seems like an over-the-top idea.

The upcoming Legion gaming phone from Lenovo is confirmed to feature the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor. “Lenovo Legion will be amongst the first to offer the new Snapdragon 865 Plus in our expanding family of gaming devices this year. Lenovo has a long history of co-engineering amazing consumer experiences with Qualcomm Technologies and we can't wait to share more soon,” said Jerry Tsao, Vice President of Lenovo's Mobile Gaming Group Emerging Markets in a statement.

The handset is rumoured to feature 90W fast charging support, a large 5000mAh battery, and a "disruptive" cooling technology. The 5G-powered smartphone is also expected to feature a full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels with a 144Hz refresh rate and 270Hz touch sampling rate.

In the camera department, there will be a 64-megapixel primary sensor and 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, while up front, the device will sport a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is also likely to come with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage standards. Among other features, the Legion gaming smartphone might be packed with an X-axis linear motor for haptics, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port and dual stereo speakers as well.