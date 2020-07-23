Lenovo Legion Phone Duel With Snapdragon 865+ SoC, 90W Fast Charging Launched

We’ve been hearing about Lenovo working on a new gaming smartphone under its Legion branding. The company finally launched the handset yesterday via an event in China. The new Lenovo Legion Phone Duel is targeted at gamers and the phone packs a lot of hardware to woo its target audience.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel packs a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel offering a full-HD+ 2340x1080 pixels resolution along with 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. At the core, the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

There is a dual camera setup at the back that features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens, paired to a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a120-degree, f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset also comes with a unique 20-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 lens in a pop-up style module that is mounted on the side. According to the company, this helps users record videos or capture selfies while playing games in the landscape mode. Gamers could also make use of this camera to livestream their games over Twitch or YouTube.

Just like the ROG Phone, Lenovo has added ultrasonic shoulder buttons that feature dual x-axis linear motors and 3D motion sensors. The smartphone runs on Android 10 with ZUI 12 also called Legion OS. Apart from a variety of customisations, it brings a special horizontal UI for gamers so they can navigate easily in landscape mode. There is also a home mode allowing users to cast content or play games on a connected monitor or TV alongside a wireless keyboard and mouse or a wired accessory.

Other notable features include the Legion Assistant that enables virtual joystick functionality, an Audio to Vibration (A2V) feature, dual front-facing stereo speakers, dual liquid-cooling along with copper tubes, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports similar to the ROG Phone. Lastly, the phone features two 2,500mAh batteries that offer a total of 5,000mAh typical capacity. The phone also offers 90W Turbo Power Charging support making it the fastest on the market. According to the company, it can reach 50 percent in just 10 minutes and 30 minutes to fully charge the batteries.

Price and Availability

Lenovo hasn’t announced the final price of the new Legion Phone Duel however it plans to debut the phone in China later this month as the Legion Phone Pro. It will be launching the phone in select markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America at a later stage. There is no confirmation if the handset will end up selling in India.