Lenovo Legion Phone Duel with Snapdragon 865+ SoC Listed on India Site: All You Need to Know

Lenovo India has listed its latest gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel on the company website, therefore indicating its imminent launch in the country. The website also highlights its features that include the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC along with 144Hz display. Its India pricing remains unclear at the moment; however, the phone is available in the UK for starting GBP 800 (approx Rs 78,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. Its 16GB + 512GB variant carries a price tag of GBP 900 (approx Rs 87,600).

Lenovo had first launched the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel in July this year in select markets. In an interview with Gadgets 360, Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director at Lenovo PC and Smart Devices had said that its India launch was delayed "because of its high price point." Katyal further told the publication that the "Legion phone would instead come to India when the price point becomes more acceptable, and the retail network is better equipped."

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone comes in two storage option that can be purchased in either Blazing Blue or Vengeance Red colour option. It features a 6.65-inch full-HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC accompanied by Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU. The phone packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the smartphone support dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs Android 10-based ZUI 12 (Legion OS) out-of-the-box.

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel gaming smartphone also comes with Legion Assistant, a dashboard that enables users to see real-time metrics and activate gaming modes such as "Overclocking" mode. In terms of cameras, the back panel includes a dual-rear camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.89 aperture and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera with 120-degree field-of-view and f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there's a 20-megapixel camera used inside a pop-up module.

Other features on the gaming smartphone include 5,000mAh battery (made of two 2,500mAh batteries) that supports 90W Turbo Power charging. Lenovo claims that the Turbo solution can provide a full battery in 30 minutes while the phone can attain 50 percent charge with 10 minutes of fast charging. Connectivity options on the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and two USB Type-C ports. It further features dual front-facing speakers and a quad-microphone system with Qualcomm noise reduction technology.