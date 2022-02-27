Lenovo has officially revealed the specifications of its upcoming gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion Y90. The gaming smartphone will officially debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 on February 28. At this point, the pricing and availability details of the smartphone remain unclear; however, the Legion Y90 will likely debut in China - in the first phase. Notably, it also gets two USB-C ports to let users charge the device and add gaming accessories like a cooling pad simultaneously.

Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications

The company revealed the full specifications on its official page on Weibo. In terms of the specifications, the Lenovo Legion Y90 sports a 6.9-inch E4 AMOLED (2,460×1,080 pixels) display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 720Hz, and 1300 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it carries Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset that powers several flagships like Moto Edge 30 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S22 series, and OnePlus 10 Pro (in China only). The chipset comes paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage. Notably, the top-mode also gets 128GB of SSD storage.

On the back, we get a dual rear camera system that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera. As expected, we get the latest connectivity options to ensure a smooth gaming experience. The Lenovo Legion Y90 gets Wi-Fi 802.11ax, OTG support, Bluetooth v5.2, and two USB-C ports. Additionally, there’s a dual X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback during gaming and regular usage. It appears the phone also gets shoulder pads to offer a gamepad-like gaming experience.

All this is backed by a large 5,600mAh battery that comes with 68W fast charging support. The Lenovo Legion Y90 weighs 252 grams and measures 10.14mm in thickness, which makes it a chunky smartphone in the market.

Notably, Lenovo has also revealed Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming that would launch alongside Lenovo Legion Y90 at MWC 2022.

