Lenovo May Launch New 'Lenovo Halo' Gaming Smartphone This Year: All Details

Lenovo is reportedly working on a new gaming smartphone dubbed Lenovo Halo. According to notable tipster Evan Blass, the smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch screen with a hole-punch cutout, 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and triple rear cameras inside a rectangular-metal module. Interestingly, the LED flash dons the Lenovo Legion logo. The rear panel also bears the ‘Legion’ text at the bottom left. Most notably, the phone is said to be powered by Qualcomm’s unannounced SM8475 SoC. This chipset is likely a tweaked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that is designed for premium smartphones. The company might call it ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus’ or even ‘Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’.

Blass further notes that the Lenovo Halo will get three RAM configurations - 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB paired with 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The gaming smartphone might measure 8mm in thickness and is only expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2022. Earlier rumours pointed that Qualcomm would partner with TSMC again to build new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsets. Its SoCs made by Samsung are seemingly facing thermal issues. The pricing details remain unclear, though the tipster adds that customers should not confuse the Lenovo Halo as a successor to Lenovo Duel 2 from last year.

The Lenovo Legion Duel 2 launched in parts of Europe at a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs 67,000). It features shoulder pads to offer a gamepad-like gaming experience and inbuilt dual-cooling fans for better heat dissipation. It also gets top-end connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and two USB-C ports. If the Lenovo Halo rumour is accurate, the phone may get similar features. Meanwhile, Lenovo is also working on the Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming phone. It will reportedly get a huge 6.9-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 720 touch sampling rate. The phone is said to get 18GB of RAM that could be bumped to 22GB RAM with dynamic RAM extension technology that utilises idle storage.

