Lenovo Partners With YUVA Unstoppable To Empower Girl Schools in Gujarat

Lenovo has announced its Tablet-based learning and lending initiative along with its NGO partner YUVA Unstoppable. This initiative aims to provide about 2590 ‘Make in India’ tablets to 79 government girls schools in Gujarat, thereby looking to share 30 tablets per school to impact and empower 8250+ girls in the state. The tablets will be integrated with Meghshala App, and digital training will be conducted online by Meghshala for teachers in Gujarat.

In a press release, the company said the tablets are part of Lenovo’s Make In India portfolio that was recently expanded at Pondicherry manufacturing plant to include manufacturing Notebooks and Thinkbooks. With this Make in India initiative, Lenovo hopes to double up manufacturing capacity to two million by automating and digitising the facility for a simple and seamless manufacturing process. The company adds all tablets procured by YUVA from Lenovo have the Online Educational Multimedia Content and Mobile Device Tracking and Management System that provides cybersecurity to young children as they access devices for educational purposes. The proposed IT solutions by Lenovo will help in filtering the content. The licenses will aid in device loaning and tracking with dashboards that enable teachers to not only conduct online classes and lectures but understand how much a student has grasped the concept.

Speaking over the development, Shailendra Katyal, CEO and MD at Lenovo India, said Lenovo’s solutions ensure online safety, help teachers manage their digital classrooms and enable students to do their work in a “remote learning setting." Amitabh Shah, Chief Inspiration Officer at YUVA Unstoppable also lauded the partnership and said students suffered most due to the COVID-19 pandemic that increased the digital divide. “Just like food, clothes, and shelter were earlier a necessity, I believe the tablet has made it to that list," Shah said in the release. Lenovo says the execution of this programme is compliant with MCA guidelines and shall be evidence-backed responsive.

