Lenovo Patents New Slider Smartphone With Round Camera Module

According to reports, the first model from Lenovo has only a dual-camera setup on the back and a single-camera selfie setup that’s revealed only when the phone is in the slid position.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 30, 2019, 12:02 PM IST
New leaks suggest Lenovo has been granted two patents, each one for a different variant of a slider smartphone that reveals front-facing cameras. A news report by GSMarena citing Tiger Mobiles, reveals that sketches of the phone were filed with the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), and reveal a new slider phone coming to Lenovo’s portfolio. Notably, the Lenovo Z5 Pro launched last year as the company’s low-cost offering was the first with the slider trend that emerged in 2018 along with a high-powered Z5 Pro GT with high-end CPU and in-display scanner. Now, the unnamed smartphone duo appears to be from the same lineup.

According to reports, the first model has only a dual-camera setup on the back and a single-camera selfie setup that’s revealed only when the phone is in the slid position. The second phone is similar in appearance but seems to have a couple more cameras. The model sports dual selfie cameras and a triple camera array around back. According to GSMarena, the sketched device looks a lot like a Moto Z with a full-screen display with the form-factor of a slider phone. Since Lenovo devices are mostly marketed in china, the model might not be available to western markets.

It is being speculated that each model could feature a 48-megapixel main camera and use an in-display fingerprint scanner.

