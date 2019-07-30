Lenovo Patents New Slider Smartphone With Round Camera Module
According to reports, the first model from Lenovo has only a dual-camera setup on the back and a single-camera selfie setup that’s revealed only when the phone is in the slid position.
According to reports, the first model from Lenovo has only a dual-camera setup on the back and a single-camera selfie setup that’s revealed only when the phone is in the slid position.
New leaks suggest Lenovo has been granted two patents, each one for a different variant of a slider smartphone that reveals front-facing cameras. A news report by GSMarena citing Tiger Mobiles, reveals that sketches of the phone were filed with the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), and reveal a new slider phone coming to Lenovo’s portfolio. Notably, the Lenovo Z5 Pro launched last year as the company’s low-cost offering was the first with the slider trend that emerged in 2018 along with a high-powered Z5 Pro GT with high-end CPU and in-display scanner. Now, the unnamed smartphone duo appears to be from the same lineup.
According to reports, the first model has only a dual-camera setup on the back and a single-camera selfie setup that’s revealed only when the phone is in the slid position. The second phone is similar in appearance but seems to have a couple more cameras. The model sports dual selfie cameras and a triple camera array around back. According to GSMarena, the sketched device looks a lot like a Moto Z with a full-screen display with the form-factor of a slider phone. Since Lenovo devices are mostly marketed in china, the model might not be available to western markets.
It is being speculated that each model could feature a 48-megapixel main camera and use an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Can You Spot the Similarity Between Disha Patani and Her Pet Cocker Spaniel in This Pic?
- When We're Together, World Ceases to Exist, Says Anushka Sharma on Married Life With Virat Kohli
- Airtel is Offering Free Calls And Extra Data to Customers in Flood Affected Districts of Assam
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai