Lenovo Refreshes Gaming Lineup With Legion Y540, Y740 Notebooks: Price, Specifications and More

Lenovo hosted a grand gaming event today in New Delhi where it introduced a refresh for its gaming product lineup. The company launched and showcased two new notebooks alongside gaming towers and accessories for the growing gaming community in India.

Company representatives at the event said that Lenovo has been a few quarters behind when it comes to establishing a gaming portfolio, but with today’s launch things are going to change. Notably, the company was one of the first consumer-centric PC brand that launched gaming notebooks a few years back with under the Y-series. “One of the reasons for us (Lenovo) to be late in the game is because of the various segments that are already established including the Yoga, Thinkpad and Ideapad range,” said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

The launch event saw the new Legion Y540 and the Y740 notebooks which will be available at a starting price of Rs 69,990 and Rs 1,29,990 respectively. These are the same machines which were announced earlier this year at CES (Consumer Electronics Show). Lenovo also showcased other products under the Legion brand including the T730 and T530 gaming desktops, M500 RGB gaming mouse, K500 RGB mechanical keyboard and the H500 and H300 stereo gaming headsets. Pricing for these products are already up on the Lenovo India website.

The Lenovo Legion Y740 comes in an Iron Gray color scheme with narrow borders around the display. It includes customizable RGB lighting on the keyboard and inside the thermal vents. The keyboard is said to be made by Corsair. The notebook can be configured with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU along with the Intel 9th Gen Core i7 processor. You can opt for a 144Hz Full HD (1920 x 1080) display along with Nvidia G-SYNC. The notebook also comes with support for Dolby Vision and a brighter screen at up to 500 nits.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 is the more affordable option and comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6 GPU and similar thin bezels around the display as the Y740. The 15-inch FHD display is available with an optional 144 Hz refresh rate and offers 300 nits of brightness and an IPS Antiglare panel. This one too gets the Intel 9th Gen Core i7 processor option with up to TB SSD. Other notable features include Harman Kardon and Dolby Atmos sound tech.

