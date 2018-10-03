English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lenovo S5 Pro to Sport Four Cameras on The Back
The camera module for Lenovo's newest upcoming smartphone, the Lenovo S5 Pro, that was unveiled in a Weibo post teased by the company's vice president, Chang Cheng,
Lenovo Could Launch Smartphone With Four Cameras on The Back in October
Thanks to a Weibo post from Lenovo's very own VP, Chang Cheng we know the Lenovo S5 Pro is coming with a square, quad-camera module on the rear side. But can we trust his teasers?
Adding more cameras appears to be a trend in the smartphone design world. Last week, we saw a tease from LG revealing the five cameras (two in front, three on the back) on the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ; Samsung's Galaxy A7 has triple rear cameras; and finally, we've seen the Huawei Mate 20 camera cases which show us the square shaped camera opening on the rear suggesting a quad-camera set-up.
The camera module for Lenovo's newest upcoming smartphone, the Lenovo S5 Pro, that was unveiled in a Weibo post teased Sunday by the company's vice president, Chang Cheng, appears to resemble the four-camera rear-facing module of the Mate 20. However, this VP has a track record for revealing unauthentic leaks (remember that beautiful, "notchless" Z5?), so perhaps we should take this teaser with a grain of salt.
Nevertheless, the image is quite direct and presented in such a way far less misleading than the Z5 -- Cheng's pic is most likely legitimate. This is the only information we have about the device thus far. Without any specs, release date, or other images, we're waiting patiently for the smartphone that has potentially more cameras than we've ever seen in one before. More importantly, though, we're waiting to understand whether or not such an innovation is actually useful.
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018
Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Friday 21 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XS Max Review
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Review: All-New 2018 Honda CR-V Test Drive
Monday 17 September , 2018 Autonomous Technology in Commercial Vehicles By ZF
