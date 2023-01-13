Lenovo Tab P11 5G Tablet Launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Lenovo has launched the 5G-enabled Lenovo Tab P11 5G in the Indian market. The tablet offers support for sub-6GHz 5G networks, with access to 5G services by simply inserting a 5G-enabled sim card into the device’s SIM slot, the Tab P11 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 750G 5G SoC and gets a 7700mAh battery to provide a claimed 12 hours of non-stop video streaming.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Specifications

Lenovo Tab P11 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, coupled with the Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM. For the display, it gets a 11-inch 2K (2000×1200) IPS display with support for Dolby Vision and 400 nits brightness.

For the optics, the Tab P11 5G features a front-facing 8.0MP sensor with ToF Sensor, and a main rear 13MP camera. Additionally, the tablet gets native support for a 5G capable Nano-SIM and features a microSD card slot (FAT32 up to 512GB, exFAT up to 1TB).

The Tab P11 still runs on Android 11, with a 7700 mAh, non-removable battery to provide 12 hours of video playback.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G Price and Availability in India

Lenovo Tab P11 5G is available in two storage options—256GB for Rs 34,999 and 128GB for Rs 29,999. It can be purchased from Lenovo.com and Amazon.in.

Sumati Sahgal, Head of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India said, “In 2023, we expect 5G to become the accepted reality with consumers. It offers a transformational leap for India, with its promise of faster, better connected and more immersive experiences. We are excited to introduce our first Android tablet with dedicated 5G connectivity well-suited for the hybrid lifestyle for consumers leaning towards true mobile freedom with more versatile devices for streaming videos, creating digital content, and working or studying on the go.”

