Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Android Tablet With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India, Priced at Rs 44,999

Lenovo has refreshed its Tab P-series tablet lineup in India with the new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro. First unveiled September last year alongside Lenovo Tab M10 HD Gen 2 , the Tab P11 Pro comes with an OLED display with Dolby Vision and HDR support. The Android tablet also comes with inbuilt time-of-flight (ToF) sensors for instant unlocking and a unibody design. It is available in a single grey colour finish.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is available in India via Amazon for Rs 44,999. Customers planning to get the Android tablet with the company keyboard can purchase the bundled model for Rs 49,999 via the website. Additionally, the e-commerce platform is offering sale deals such as no-cost EMI with select credit cards, exchange offer worth up to Rs 12,400, and Rs 1,500 instant discount on Yes Bank credit card. It is available in Slate Grey colour. To recall, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro was launched globally last year with a starting price tag of EUR 699 (approx Rs 61,500).

In terms of design, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro tablet has narrow bezels, and its rear camera module comes in a pill-shape design. The tablet is constructed with a lightweight aluminium-alloy unibody frame. It features an 11.5-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) OLED display with a 500 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset paired with Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage. The display panel also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR support. Additionally, it runs on Android 10 out of the box and supports LTE connectivity.

At the front, Lenovo has provided an 8-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel Infrared (IR) camera sensor. At the back, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with a wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. Other notable features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with an 8,600mAh battery that is touted to deliver 15 hours of video playback time or up to 8 hours of web browsing time with normal productivity use. The tablet also supports the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 stylus, sold separately.