Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Android Tablet With Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Lenovo is the latest brand to refresh its tablet lineup in the Indian market, and it has launched the new Tab P12 Pro for buyers. This tablet is positioned in the premium segment, comes powered by a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, and has been offered with a premium build quality and materials for high-end finishing. The slate has JBL-powered speakers, and the large AMOLED display becomes the ideal device for media consumption on the go.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro India Price

Lenovo Tab P12 Android tablet will be available in the Indian market for Rs 69,999. You can pick it up from Lenovo’s official website and other online sites.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Specifications

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet features a 12.6-inch WQVGA AMOLED display that offers 2560×1600 pixels resolution. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision as well. The tablet weighs 565 grams and gets metal build quality that gives it a premium touch.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and giving you 256GB internal storage which is further expandable using the microSD card slot up to 1TB. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro has a dual 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras at the back, and an 8-megapixel sensor on the front. The tablet has quad speakers powered by JBL and optimised by Dolby Atmos as well.

The strange part about the software is that Lenovo says it gets Android 11 or later, and we are not what to make of that. It is possible Lenovo is giving Android 11 out of the box, with the Android 12 version expected later. Lenovo has backed up this tablet with a large 10,000mAh battery that takes less than 3 hours to charge fully.

When you look at the price, Lenovo Tab P12 Pro feels like an expensive product, as it competes not only with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S series but also the iPads.

