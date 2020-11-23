Lenovo Teases New Smartphone Series, May Come as a Competitor to Redmi Note 9 Series

Lenovo has teased a new smartphone series that is said to take on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 series, according to reports. The Chinese manufacturer (Lenovo) teased its new smartphone on Chinese micro blogging platform Weibo. The teaser came just hours after Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 9 series launch for China on its Weibo account, further fueling speculations that the new smartphones are being brought to take on the Redmi Note 9 series. It is also being speculated that Lenovo is bringing its Lemon series of smartphones back to the market. However, it could not be established that the teaser posted on Weibo is for the Lemon series or not.

In the teaser, Lenovo is said to have taken a dig a Xiaomi, as it has been designed in a way to make it look like an inverted Redmi Note 9 invite. It shows three smartphones' bottom half with an almost bezel-less design. The teaser says '6 incoming' along with some Chinese text that translates into "Three Swords Together." The teaser does not reveal anything about the upcoming smartphones (not even the name). While nothing has been announced by Lenovo, the timing and design of the teaser give us an idea that the smartphone may be launched in competition with the Redmi Note 9 series.

The new phones are also said to be from the Lenovo Lemon series of smartphones, which the company had earlier discontinued. Furthermore, recent reports have said that Lenovo may bring Moto G9 Power as a rebranded Lenovo smartphone. Lenovo currently sells smartphones under its own brand name as well, apart from Motorola smartphones. Lenovo had acquired Motorola in 2014, as a move to widen the company's smartphone capabilities.