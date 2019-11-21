Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched for SMBs

Lenovo has launched two new notebooks - the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 in India to cater to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The new range sits between the entry-level V-Series and the more premium ThinkPad series. The new ThinkBook range will be available from the first week of December at the starting price of Rs 30,990.

Both the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 offer full-HD resolution anti-glare IPS panels, where the display lid can go all the way back and lay flat on a desk. The notebook also features anodized aluminum top and bottom covers, optional keyboard backlight, optional fingerprint reader and zinc-alloy hinges. Both the notebooks can be can be configured with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD with support for hybrid/dual drive setup. As for graphics you get either the AMD Radeon 625 with 2GB of VRAM or Intel 620 discrete graphics.

Both come with a 720 pixel HD camera with ThinkShutter Camera cover that can close the camera when not required. The notebooks also have dual-array microphone and Skype Hot Keys for Business calls, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and the option of 45Whr or 57Whr batteries. There are a variety of ports as well including regular USB, USB Type-C, HDMI as well as the option of choosing a rectangular or a USB Type-C based c65W charger.

