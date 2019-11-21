Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched for SMBs

The new ThinkBook range comes loaded with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor options with up to 24GB of RAM.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 With 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched for SMBs
The new ThinkBook range comes loaded with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor options with up to 24GB of RAM.

Lenovo has launched two new notebooks - the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 in India to cater to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The new range sits between the entry-level V-Series and the more premium ThinkPad series. The new ThinkBook range will be available from the first week of December at the starting price of Rs 30,990.

Both the ThinkBook 14 and ThinkBook 15 offer full-HD resolution anti-glare IPS panels, where the display lid can go all the way back and lay flat on a desk. The notebook also features anodized aluminum top and bottom covers, optional keyboard backlight, optional fingerprint reader and zinc-alloy hinges. Both the notebooks can be can be configured with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processors with up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD, 2TB HDD with support for hybrid/dual drive setup. As for graphics you get either the AMD Radeon 625 with 2GB of VRAM or Intel 620 discrete graphics.

Both come with a 720 pixel HD camera with ThinkShutter Camera cover that can close the camera when not required. The notebooks also have dual-array microphone and Skype Hot Keys for Business calls, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, and the option of 45Whr or 57Whr batteries. There are a variety of ports as well including regular USB, USB Type-C, HDMI as well as the option of choosing a rectangular or a USB Type-C based c65W charger.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram