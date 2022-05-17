Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Series Of Desktop Computers Launched: All Features And Specifications

PC-maker Lenovo has announced its new “ThinkCentre neo” portfolio of desktop computers in India that includes ThinkCentre neo 50s, ThinkCentre neo 50t, and the ThinkCentre neo 30a 24. This is the third-generation of Lenovo’s ThinkCentre neo desktop PCs that have been made with a focus on ‘modern Indian workspaces.’

The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50s comes with a small form factor and ThinkCentre neo 50t is a tower desktop. Both offer flagship-level specifiations like a 12th Generation Intel Core processor paired with up to 64GB of RAM and more. The ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is an all-in-one (AIO) desktop that also comes with 12th Gen Intel Core processors.

Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo Series Prices

The ThinkCentre Neo 50s comes with up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i9 CPU paired with up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. The desktop comes with Intel’s Iris XE DG1 graphics processor. The ThinkCentre Neo, on the other hand, comes with similar specifications in a different form factor. It comes with up to Intel’s Core i9 (12 Generation) CPU, paired with 64GB of RAM and 1TB of HDD. It is integrated with Intel’s UDH graphics processor.

The ThinkCentre Neo 30a 24 comes with a 23.8-inch LCD display with an FHD resolution. It is powered by up to a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50s, Neo 50t, and 30a 24 are available to be ordered through the Lenovo local sales team.

“Business leaders are constantly looking for machines that are versatile and exceed the expectations of today’s professionals. At Lenovo, we strive to offer the latest innovative devices that enhance productivity of the employees, while offering an eco-conscious design and lower expenses for the companies. The introduction of our latest ThinkCentre neo desktop computers is another step forward in this direction. They are compact and high performance machines with futuristic workplace collaboration features, making them appealing to extreme multi-taskers, business executives, and ecopreneurs alike,” Ashish Sikka, Lenovo India’s Director for Commercial Category and Strategy said in a release.

