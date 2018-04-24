English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lenovo to Manufacture Smart Wearables in India, Eyes 20 Percent Market Share by 2018 End
Since the firm started selling its wearables in India last year, the company has achieved 6-7 percent of the market share of smart wearables in the country.
Photo for representation. (image: Reuters)
Lenovo Group Ltd is looking to make smart wearables in India and raise its share of the local market by three-fold, in a plan that will help boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme to promote the country as an electronics manufacturing hub. The company is targeting to corner by this year a 20 percent share of India's market for wearables, such as smartwatches and fitness bands, Sebastian Peng, head of accessories at Lenovo Mobile Business Group, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
Since the firm started selling its wearables in India last year, the company has achieved 6-7 percent of the market share of smart wearables in the country, he said. The company is now planning to start manufacturing in India, where the smart wearables market is expected to grow 30-40 percent this year, Peng added. Lenovo currently makes its wearable products in China.
"We have started talks with local manufacturers to start manufacturing within the country. We're trying to start these operations sometime this year," Peng said over the phone from New Delhi, where he is attending a product launch.
Also read: Lenovo Launches HX03F Spectra, HX03 Cardio Fitness Bands Exclusively on Flipkart
Lenovo has already partnered with homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart to sell wearables on its platform, said Naveen Bajaj, India head at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology, which is Lenovo's authorized overseas accessories distributor. Lenovo, which also makes products ranging from smartphones to laptops, will expand its wearable offerings on other e-commerce portals, such as Amazon.com. The company will push to establish a physical retail network as well, starting with major Indian cities.
"Smart wearables is the key category we're trying to push for this year. We are very confident that we can achieve our target," Peng said.
India's wearables market was worth $157 million in 2017, according to International Data Corporation. Other wearable sellers in the country include Xiaomi Technology, Huawei and Fitbit. Once local manufacturing kicks off, Peng said the company would consider India as an export hub for wearables.
Lenovo already sells its HW02 fitness band and HX03W cardio smartband in India through its retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.
Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
Since the firm started selling its wearables in India last year, the company has achieved 6-7 percent of the market share of smart wearables in the country, he said. The company is now planning to start manufacturing in India, where the smart wearables market is expected to grow 30-40 percent this year, Peng added. Lenovo currently makes its wearable products in China.
"We have started talks with local manufacturers to start manufacturing within the country. We're trying to start these operations sometime this year," Peng said over the phone from New Delhi, where he is attending a product launch.
Also read: Lenovo Launches HX03F Spectra, HX03 Cardio Fitness Bands Exclusively on Flipkart
Lenovo has already partnered with homegrown e-commerce firm Flipkart to sell wearables on its platform, said Naveen Bajaj, India head at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology, which is Lenovo's authorized overseas accessories distributor. Lenovo, which also makes products ranging from smartphones to laptops, will expand its wearable offerings on other e-commerce portals, such as Amazon.com. The company will push to establish a physical retail network as well, starting with major Indian cities.
"Smart wearables is the key category we're trying to push for this year. We are very confident that we can achieve our target," Peng said.
India's wearables market was worth $157 million in 2017, according to International Data Corporation. Other wearable sellers in the country include Xiaomi Technology, Huawei and Fitbit. Once local manufacturing kicks off, Peng said the company would consider India as an export hub for wearables.
Lenovo already sells its HW02 fitness band and HX03W cardio smartband in India through its retail outlets and e-commerce platforms.
Watch: Nokia 6 (2018) Review: A Smooth Performer in a Striking New Design
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju Teaser Trailer Released, Ranbir Kapoor IS Sanjay Dutt In Upcoming Biopic; Check It Out
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- Venom Trailer: Check Out Tom Hardy In Upcoming Spider-Man Spin Off
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners
- Aladdin Review: Disney's Broadway Musical Creates Desi Magic, Charms Audience