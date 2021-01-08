Lenovo Unveils New IdeaPad 5 Laptops, Yoga AIO 7 PC, Lavie Mobile Laptops & Other Products

Chinese computer make Lenovo has launched a slew of new products including a new IdeaPad range of laptops, a new all-in-on computer, new compact computers, two new monitors, and more. The new launches come ahead of the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. The new range of products include a Lenovo IdeaPad 5G that is designed to provide faster connectivity to people working from home or students taking virtual classes. Apart from the abovementioned products, Lenovo has also unveiled a new Lenovo Tab P11 with a 2K display and announced that it is bringing Amazon Alexa Show Mode for PC and Lenovo Smart Assist as two new features for its computers.

Among all the new offerings, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5G is the most interesting offering from Lenovo ahead of CES 2021. The IdeaPad 5G comes with a dedicated SIM card slot and an integrated Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system to let users use a 5G or 4G network while on-the-go. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G comes with a 14-inch full-HD IPS display that delivers 300 nits of peak brightness and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. The laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx 5G chipset paired with Adreno 680 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop comes with 512GB of SSD storage. Lenovo has also provided an infrared (IR) camera that also facilitates face recognition for easy unlocking. The laptop also comes with Dolby Audio Plus-supported speaker system.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5G is backed by a 51Wh battery that comes with Rapid Charge Express technology for fast charging via USB type-C . The in-built battery is touted to deliver up to 20 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. While Lenovo has not announced any price for the IdeaPad 5G laptop, it is expected to debut in select markets soon.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro, on the other hand comes in two 14-inch and 16-inch display size options and features an all-metal chasis. The laptop comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with up to Nvidia MX450 graphics and up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i comes with 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. There is also an IR sensor with Windows Hello for facial recognition on the IdeaPad 5i Pro. There is also a time-of-flight (ToF) sensor on the IdeaPad 5i Pro. Further, the laptop includes Dolby Atmos sound as well.

The 14-inch variant of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro comes with a 2.8K IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of peak brightness, while the 16-inch variant offers a 2.5K IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 350 nits of peak brightness. The Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Pro will be launched for a price of EUR 699 (roughly Rs 63,000) for the 14-inch model and EUR 899 (roughly Rs 81,000) for the 16-inch variant.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro also comes in two 14-inch and 16-inch variants. The laptop is powered by AMD's next generation Ryzen mobile processor, along with Nvidia MX450 graphics card and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. Further, the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro comes with up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. The IdeaPad 5 Pro model will be available in a 14-inch variant in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East starting March with a starting price of EUR 799 (roughly Rs 72,000), while the 16-inch variant will go on sale in the US in May starting at $1,149.99 (roughly Rs 84,400).

Apart from the new IdeaPad laptops, Lenovo also launched the Lavie Pro Mobile laptop that comes with a 13.3-inch display and is powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop also comes with an 180-degree hinge that allows it to lay flat. The Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile laptop has been priced at $1,699.99 (roughly Rs 1,24,700) in the US. There is no word on the Lenovo Lavie Pro Mobile laptop's availability as of now.

Alongside the Lenovo Lavie Pro, the company also announced a new Lenovo Lavie Mini as its new portable PC prototype. The Lenovo Lavie Mini comes with an 8-inch touch sensitive display and is powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics paired with 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Lavie Mini also includes an IR camera with Windows Hello, a keyboard with circular-shaped numerics and symbol keys, and support for a gamepad controller. The Lenovo Lavie Mini can also be attached with an optional HDMI-connected Dock to play content on the big screen. The Dock also includes a full-functional USB type-C and USB-A ports.

Further, the Lenovo Tab P11 is the company's latest tablet that comes with an 11-inch 2K IPS display with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC (octa-core) paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. The tablet comes with preloaded Kids Space from Google and smart privacy features, along with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Lenovo has also designed an optional Keyboard Pack for the P11 tablet that comes with an inbuilt trackpad. The tablet is also compatible with Lenovo's Precision Pen 2 that comes with a USB type-C plug for charging and can last for up to 200 hours on a single charge. The P11 can also be connected to the Lenovo Smart Charging Station 2 for hands-free movie watching. The tablet has been priced at $229.99 in the US (roughly Rs 17,000) and has been made available to purchase already.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is the company's latest 2-in-1 laptop that comes with a 27-inch 4K IPS display that supports 99 percent DCI-P3 and 99 percent Adobe RGB colour standards. The display comes with a rotatable hinge design that can swivel from a horizonal to full vertical position. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 comes with front-facing JBL Harman-certified stereo speakers and wireless keyboard and a detachable web cam. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is powered by AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU. Lenovo has provided inbuilt microphones on the AIO desktop PC to activate Alexa. The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 will be available for purchase only in select markets and has been priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs 1,17,300). The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 is already up for sale in China.

Apart from the slew of new computers, Lenovo also launched its new L27e-30 and L24i-30 monitors that come with an IPS display with a 7.1mm-thin head and near-edgeless bezels. As the name suggests, the Lenovo L27e-30 comes with a 27-inch display and the L24i-30 comes with a 23.8-inch display. Both monitors support AMD FreeSync technology and have up to a 75Hz refresh rate via HDMI. The Lenovo L27e-30 comes with a price tag of $189.99 (roughly Rs 14,000), while the Lenovo L24i-30 is priced at $159.99 (roughly Rs 11,700). Both the monitors will be made available starting March this year.