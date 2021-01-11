Lenovo Unveils OLED Version of Yoga Slim 7i Pro Laptop With up to 11th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor

Lenovo has refreshed the Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop with a new version that now features an OLED display. The original Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro model with the LCD panel was introduced in August last year that carry either AMD or Intel chips. In contrast, the latest version comes with up to 11th-generation Intel Core mobile processors along with Intel Iris Xe graphics. Lenovo unveiled the Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) laptop at the ongoing virtual CES 2021 event.

In terms of the design, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) looks quite similar to its sibling, but the newly launched laptop now comes in a single Slate Grey colour option. The laptop features a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Notably, it is also the first in the Lenovo Yoga lineup to feature an OLED display technology. The display is produced by Samsung Display and touted to have chrominance attributes (chroma) amplified by up to 1.25 times the amount available on an LCD panel. As a result, the display tech delivers higher colour frequency and saturations levels of black, the company claims.

Under the hood, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) packs up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics or up to Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. It further has up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Other notable features on the laptop include IR camera with dual mics for video calling, Harman speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 6, and 61WHr battery. Its connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a single USB Type-A port, and a headphones jack.

Lenovo has not shared the availability and pricing details of the Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED), though it is expected to debut in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and North America later this year. The original Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro's price starts at EUR 799 (approx Rs 58,700).