Lenovo Yoga 730, Yoga 530 2-in-1 Laptops With Amazon Alexa Unveiled at MWC 2018

Lenovo has not launched any smartphones at MWC 2018, but the company has unveiled two new laptops under the Yoga series. It has launched Yoga 730 laptop in 13-inch and 15-inch variants alongside an all-new 14-inch Yoga 530 laptop. Both of Lenovo's new laptops feature far-field microphones which allow Alexa to be triggered via the user's voice commands. Both the Lenovo Yoga 730 and Yoga 530 come with inbuilt far-field microphones that can be used to call out Cortana.The Lenovo Yoga 730 comes in two variants based on the display size; 13-inch and 15-inch. The Yoga 530 comes with a 14-inch UHD IPS touch-enabled display and boasts of a battery life which is claimed to be close to 10 hours. Internals across both the Yoga 730 and 530 are relatively similar. All versions offer 8th generation Intel Core processors up to the Core i7 and up to 16GB RAM. Storage options differ only slightly, with the 15.6-inch Yoga 730 going up to a 512GB SDD, while the smaller 13.3-inch version topping out with a 1TB SSD. Both of them comes with an optional Lenovo Active Pen 2 with 4,096 levels of sensitivity to write, draw, or annotate with Windows Ink.In terms of pricing, the 13-inch Yoga 730 with Lenovo Active Pen 2 will start at EUR 999 and the 15-inch model with Lenovo Active Pen 2 included will start at EUR 1,099, both the models will be available from April 2018. The 14-inch Yoga 530 will start at EUR 549 and will be available from June 2018.