Lenovo Yoga 9i Laptop With 13th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched In India - Price & Specifications

Lenovo Yoga 9i Price in India: Lenovo India has launched a new 2-in-1 convertible laptop in the country — the Lenovo Yoga 9i. The latest laptop from the Lenovo Yoga series comes with a 14-inch 4K OLED display and a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is offered in Storm Grey and Oatmeal colour options.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Price And Availability

The Yoga 9i price in India starts at Rs 1,74,990. The 2-in-1 convertible laptop from Lenovo will be available for purchase from January 29 via the company’s online store and other retail platforms including Amazon, Croma, and Reliance Digital.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Specifications

Lenovo Yoga 9i is a thin and light convertible laptop that has been aesthetically designed for comfort, with its rounded finish and more ergonomic grip. For the ultimate viewing experience, the Lenovo Yoga 9i sports a 2-in-1 design and it to be used as both a laptop and a tablet.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen OLED PureSight display and Dolby Vision with up to 4K resolution. The touchscreen offers a 60Hz refresh rate, a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and up to 400 nits of brightness. The display also supports VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500 technology.

The device packs up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The laptop is backed by a 75Wh battery unit that offers up to 10 hours of power on a single charge. It also features a 2MP hybrid full-HD and Infrared camera with smart facial recognition technology.

Moreover, the Lenovo Yoga 9i is crafted for versatility and is powered by Intel’s latest processors that leverage the Performance Hybrid architecture to deliver impressive performance, said the company. When combined with the Intel Evo platform, this laptop is designed to provide a premium mobile experience for multitasking creatively while minimising the impact on the system’s battery life, responsiveness, or connectivity.

“This 2-1 laptop is perfect for people who enjoy multifaceted lifestyles and intrinsically rely on technology that enables them with smarter, more convenient, and efficient ways of doing things," Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

