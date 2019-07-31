Lenovo Yoga S940 Ultra-Slim Laptop, Yoga A940 AiO Desktop Launched in India
The Lenovo Yoga S940 laptop is priced at Rs 1,39,990, while the Yoga A940 desktop is priced at Rs 1,69,990.
As part of its "Yoga S940" series, Chinese technology company Lenovo on Wednesday launched new models of ultra-slim PCs in India along with an all-in-one desktop called "Yoga A940". While the starting price for the new flagship "Yoga S940" laptop is Rs 1,39,990, the all-in-one desktop is priced at Rs 1,69,990. Aiming at reaching a larger audience, the laptop part of Lenovo's ultra-slim category starts at an entry level price point of Rs 23,990.
The ultra-slim segment in India is seeing a healthy growth, which can be attributed to the consumers who spend a significant amount of time using their laptops on the go. "The pace of disruption in the smartphone market is raising the bar for innovation in the PC segment and consumers are demanding similar features in all their devices, including laptops. Artificial Intelligence (AI) coupled with smart features like facial unlock and voice assistant makes Yoga S940 the smartest ultra-slim laptop yet.
"Lenovo's 'Yoga S940' is designed for the power users who value security and privacy, alongside a more convenient, personalised and immersive experience," Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India, told reporters here. According to the company, the Yoga S940 is the world's first laptop with 'Contour Glass' that wraps around its bezels, thus reducing the look of its already razor-thin bezels for a streamlined design.
With its 4K HDR display and up to 500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System with smart audio amplifiers, users can enjoy a cinematic-like quality experience. Weighing 1.2kg and 12.2mm thin and up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, the portable Yoga S940 comes with Windows 10 and up to 16 GB LPDDR3 memory and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage.
