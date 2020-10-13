Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors & Flip To Boot Feature

Lenovo is expanding its Yoga-series laptop portfolio with the launch of the new Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. The new Lenovo laptop weighs just 966 grams and sports aero-grade carbon fibre material that reduces its weight significantly by 40 percent while still retaining durability. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i comes in two variants, both carrying 11th-generation Intel Core processors. It comes with a 13-inch display in addition to Flip-to-boot technology that allows the system to boot up just by lifting the display.

The launch of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon comes at a time when there's a growing demand for PCs in the country owing to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Its colour options include the single Moon White and customers can select two configurations with either Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the laptops along with its availability details in India. The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon will reportedly arrive first Hong Kong and Singapore in the middle of October, followed by Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Coming to the specifications, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon sports a 13-inch QHD (1,600x2,560 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and support for Dolby Vision. The display panel features slim bezels along with an IR camera that enables Windows Hello facial recognition. Under the hood, it is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core processor coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of SSD PCIe M.2 storage.

Other features on the laptop include two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 support, a USB Type-C port, two stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. Additionally, the stereo speakers support Dolby Atmos to provide rich sound quality. The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon packs a 50 Whr battery that is touted to deliver up to 15 hours of video playback or 13 hours of “all-day office” productivity.