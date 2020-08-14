Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i With 180-Degree Hinge And 10th-Gen Intel Processors Launches in India

Lenovo has launched its new Yoga Slim 7i notebook in India. The premium offering comes with the latest 10th-gen Intel Core processor along with a slim, lightweight design and a 180 degree rotating hinge. The new notebook is priced competitively starting at Rs 79,990. The new Yoga Slim 7i will be available for purchase starting August 20 through online stores including Lenovo.com, Amazon and Flipkart. Offline retail stores will start selling from today, August 14. The notebook is powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 CPU options.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Specifications include a 14-inch IPS display with Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) resolution and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen can rotate all the way to up to 180 degrees. The notebook is powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 CPU options. There is also the option of an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GDDR5 graphics card with 2GB VRAM. Rest of the specifications include 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 3200MHz and up to 512GB SSD. Lenovo adds that the Yoga Slim 7i comes with a Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature as well as AI-enabled attention-sensing features that help users save effort in simple tasks. The notebook also features 4.0W stereo speakers with support for Dolby Audio. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports, a USB-C (USB 3.1 + DP + Power Delivery) port, SD card reader, HDMI, and a headphone-mic combo. There is a 60Wh battery that is said to last 14 hours and there is support for Rapid Charge Pro technology as well. The notebook comes in a single Slate Grey colour option.