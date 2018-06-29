English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue Edition Colour Variant Launched, Gets Sold out in 50 Seconds

This particular colour variant is available in the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage configuration and is priced at 1,399 CNY.

News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 11:26 AM IST
Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue Edition Colour Variant to Launch in China Today
Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has launched a new variant of the Lenovo Z5 in China. The colour variant has been made available in the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage configuration and has been priced at 1,399 CNY. Lenovo had only launched the Z5 earlier this month, in a Schumann Black colour. The Lenovo Z5 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2246 pixels resolution and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with an 18:7 aspect ratio and it is protected with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

The handset gets a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor backed by Adreno 508 GPU ticking at its core. The brand is offering the newest launch in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

In terms of optics, the Lenovo Z5 comes with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which are vertically stacked and come with AI capabilities, f/2.0 aperture, and an LED flash. The device also bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and full-HD video recording.

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C, and 4G VoLTE. The smartphone is fueled by a 3300mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Recent reports reveal that the complete batch of the limited edition prior to its launch got sold out in 50 seconds.

