Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue Edition Colour Variant Launched, Gets Sold out in 50 Seconds
This particular colour variant is available in the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage configuration and is priced at 1,399 CNY.
Lenovo Z5 Indigo Blue Edition Colour Variant to Launch in China Today
Chinese smartphone maker Lenovo has launched a new variant of the Lenovo Z5 in China. The colour variant has been made available in the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage configuration and has been priced at 1,399 CNY. Lenovo had only launched the Z5 earlier this month, in a Schumann Black colour. The Lenovo Z5 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2246 pixels resolution and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with an 18:7 aspect ratio and it is protected with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top.
The handset gets a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor backed by Adreno 508 GPU ticking at its core. The brand is offering the newest launch in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.
In terms of optics, the Lenovo Z5 comes with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which are vertically stacked and come with AI capabilities, f/2.0 aperture, and an LED flash. The device also bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and full-HD video recording.
Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C, and 4G VoLTE. The smartphone is fueled by a 3300mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3000 mAh battery with fast charging support.
Recent reports reveal that the complete batch of the limited edition prior to its launch got sold out in 50 seconds.
