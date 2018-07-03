Lenovo Z5 With 6.2-Inch 19:9 Notched Display, Dual Rear Cameras to Launch in India Tomorrow

Lenovo after launching its latest device Lenovo Z5 in China is now all set to launch the same device in India tomorrow. The device has been launched at a starting price of CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the basic variant packing 64GB storage in China. There are two more Lenovo Z5 variants including Aurora and Indigo Blue which have been launched at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 15,000) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,900) for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The company is expected to launch all these variants in India also.The Lenovo Z5 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with 080x2246 pixels resolution and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with an 18:7 aspect ratio and it is protected with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. The handset gets a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor backed by Adreno 508 GPU ticking at its core. The brand is offering the newest launch in two configurations – 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and runs Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.In terms of optics, the Lenovo Z5 comes with a 16-megapixel primary rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, both of which are vertically stacked and come with AI capabilities, f/2.0 aperture, and an LED flash. The device also bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and full-HD video recording.Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, USB Type-C, and 4G VoLTE. The smartphone is fueled by a 3300mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and is backed by a 3000 mAh battery with fast charging support.