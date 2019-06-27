Take the pledge to vote

Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition Goes Official at MWC Shanghai 2019

The new Lenovo Z6 Pro is the same handset which was announced back in April, but now includes support for 5G connectivity.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 12:35 PM IST
Lenovo had unveiled the Z6 Pro edition back in April, and now it has announced a 5G version of the handset at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Shanghai.

The all-new Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition has the same hardware as its non-5G variant apart from the fact that it also has the  Qualcomm's Snapdragon X50 modem to enable 5G connectivity. When it comes to design, the Z6 Pro 5G comes with a transparent back but it's unclear whether it is an illustrative sticker like the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer or the real deal.

Unfortunately, the brand hasn’t revealed anything about the pricing and availability details of the Z6 Pro 5G Edition. As for the features, the Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition has a next-gen in-display fingerprint sensor, PC-like liquid cooling technology, and a Time-of-Flight camera at the rear. The phone also has a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and HDR10 support.

As for cameras, the Z6 Pro features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, accompanied by three more cameras including a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel camera. It also has a Hyper Video feature that capture videos with superior quality.

Software-wise, the handset boots ZUI 11 that’s based on Android 9.0 Pie and includes dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G LTE, dual GPS, USB Type-C, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC and a 4,000mAh battery.

