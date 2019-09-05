Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note Launched: Price, Specifications, Features, and More

After a short stint, Lenovo has announced new smartphones for the Indian smartphone market. The company has introduced its flagship, the Lenovo Z6 Pro, alongside the Lenovo K10 Note and the Lenovo A6 Note smartphones. The Lenovo Z6 Pro was first announced back April this year and is finally launching India. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC and was announced with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. While both, the K10 Note and the A6 Note have a similar design and share similar features like a waterdrop-notch display, strong battery, and Android 9 Pie, the K10 Note does have a slightly premium feel to it with its triple rear camera setup, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 700 series chipset.

Lenovo Z6 Pro

The Lenovo Z6 Pro features a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with support for DC dimming and HDR 10 and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which offers the ability to even detect wet fingers. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC, with Adreno 640 GPU and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a 'PC-grade Coldfront' liquid cooling system for improved heat dissipation. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor ToF (Time of Flight) camera. At the front, the smartphone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Other features include Android 9 Pie with ZUI 11, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos, a 4,000mAh battery and support for 27W fast charging as well as reverse charging. The smartphone is priced at Rs 33,999 and will be available from September 11.

Lenovo K10 Note Specifications

Like most contemporary budget smartphones, the Lenovo K10 Note too looks sleek with its glass casing at the front and back. It sports a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution with and a small notch for the front camera at the top. The smartphone runs on a Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with either 4GB of RAM + 64GB or 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, depending on which variant you choose. Speaking of optics, the phone's triple rear camera setup has a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x zoom, while the selfie-camera has a single 16-megapixel shooter. Lenovo's K10 Note carries a powerful 4,050mAh fast-charging battery and has ZUI running atop Android 9 Pie. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back, face unlocks feature and Dolby Atmos-powered speakers. The Lenovo K10 is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB variant, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB variant and will be available via Flipkart.

Lenovo A6 Note specifications

The other latest offering from Lenovo is the A6 Note. This one features a 6.09-inch screen with HD+ resolution, waterdrop notch, and 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The A6 Note runs on the 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM + 32GB expandable storage. At the back, it has 13-megapixel (f/2.0) + 2-megapixel dual sensors and a 5-megapixel shooter on the front. Additional features on this smartphone include a 4,000mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, standard connectivity options, and Android 9 Pie-based ZUI OS.

Priced at Rs. 7,999 the phone will be available on Flipkart starting September 11. It will be offered in two colour options – Black and Blue.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.