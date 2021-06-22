Lenovo's Foldable PC ThinkPad X1 Fold Now Available in India, Priced Starts at Rs 3,29,000

Lenovo has announced the launch of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold in India, which is the company’s first foldable PC in the country. The new ThinkPad X1 Fold can be used as a traditional laptop with the bundled keyboard; however, it has a hinge mechanism at the centre that allows the display to bend at various angles, giving it a tablet-like form factor. Lenovo says the PC adapts to the new remote, office, and hybrid working models due to its easy to carry build and multiple working modes. During our review, we found the folding mechanism works brilliantly thanks to the stable hinge that allows the screen to recline as much as the laws of physics in conjunction with gravity would allow. The device debuted at CES 2020.

In terms of specifications, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold sports a 13.3-inch OLED display with 2,048×1,536 (2K) resolution, 300 nits of brightness and touchscreen support. Under the hood, it packs the Intel Core i5-L16G7 processor along with Intel UHD graphics, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB PCIe-NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The laptop comes in a leather finish and has MIL-STD 810H rating for durability. Customers will get a bundled Lenovo Easel Stand for an “easy portrait or landscape placement" on a desk and a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that nests inside the system. The charges wirelessly via a port on the screen, even when the system is closed. With the Lenovo Mode Switcher app, the ThinkPad X1 Fold also orients windows on the screen to a user’s preference. The company explains that it anticipates user movements quickly and allows them to split the screen in two or use full width for one large display. It further adjusts to display the on-screen keyboard automatically, meaning apps and text board will adjust when the user bends the screen. In terms of connectivity, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold come with Wi-Fi 6, optional 4G and 5G service support, Bluetooth v5.1 and two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is now available at a starting price of Rs 3,29,000 on Lenovo.com.

